Jamestown School Board Approves New Contract With Jamestown Teachers’ Association

A new contract has been approved between Jamestown Public Schools and the Jamestown Teachers’ Association.

The Jamestown School Board unanimously approved the contract that runs July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2028.

It includes salary increases for teachers in the amount of 3.25% for the 2025-2026 school year, 3% for the 2026-2027 school year, and 3% for the 2027- 2028 school year.

There are also Increases in longevity amounts for those who are employed for 20, 25, or 30 years.

Board President Paul Abbott congratulated both side for their hard work in coming to an agreement, “I certainly feel, from my understanding of it and the board’s understanding of it; this was a student oriented negotiation. It is a student positive outcome, in my opinion. And, again, I just want to thank and congratulate both sides for their efforts in coming to this resolution.”

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker echoed Abbott’s sentiments, saying negotiations can be “emotional and challenging,” “But when we got close to something, both sides were willing to stick it out for sometimes 10, 12 hour days. Some runs across to Tim Horton’s for some quick bagels or snacks kept us going. But the commitment to a resolution was strong on both sides. And, I will say thank you to JTA and their representatives, both for sticking it out and coming to an agreement and also to the JTA rank and file who voted to approve and ratify this.”

The previous contract was for one year and ended June 30, 2025.