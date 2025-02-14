Jamestown School Board Approves New Math Curriculum

A new math curriculum has been approved by the Jamestown School Board.

The curriculum chosen for kindergarten through eighth grade is the SAVVAS enVision curriculum.

In Spring 2024, a Steering Committee selected the HMH Into Math and SAVVAS enVision books to begin piloting in classrooms starting at the beginning of the 2024-25 school year. Teachers then voted in January, with 65% selecting SAVVAS as the preferred curriculum.

The school board unanimously approved moving ahead with purchasing the SAVVAS textbooks.

Teachers will continue to be trained on the new textbook through this spring and summer, with full implementation of the curriculum in the 2025-26 school year.