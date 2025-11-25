Jamestown School Board Member Installed As President of New York State School Boards Association

Longtime Jamestown School Board member Christine Schnars has been installed as President of the New York State School Boards Association.

School Board President Paul Abbott said, “The New York State School Boards Association is one of the largest advocates for public school students in the entire nation and certainly carries a strong voice within New York state. Having Mrs. Schnars installed as president this year speaks to her years of service and commitment, and is not only a real honor for her, but for our district and region as well.”

Schnars has been a member of the Jamestown School Board for 33 years having first been elected to it in 1987. She is currently serving her third term on the board since returning to it in 2017. She has previously served as its president and vice president.

Prior to her elevation as NYSSBA’s president, she served as first vice president and Area 3 Director, representing school boards in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Steuben counties. She also serves on the Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES board of education and previously served as president of the Fletcher Elementary School PTA and a member of the New York State PTA Board of Governors. She also served as President of the Chautauqua County School Boards Association.

Schnars, her late husband Jim, and her four children are all JHS alumni. She has five grandchildren currently enrolled in the Jamestown Public Schools.