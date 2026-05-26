Jamestown School Board President Paul Abbott Receives State Recognition

Jamestown School Board President Paul Abbott has been recognized by the New York State School Boards Association.

Fellow Board Member and New York State School Boards Association President Christine Schnars presented Abbott with the Board Lifetime Achievement award, “This is for all board members. So, whenever you go to a training or an event, you’re given points for that attendance. There are four levels. We are fortunate enough to have a marvelous Board member who has made it to level four and is being recognized for that. Paul, I’m very, very pleased to be able to present this to you.”

Abbott said that it is an honor to serve on the Jamestown School Board, “Time certainly does fly, and it’s in large part because the people here really, it makes it easy to keep doing it. So, thank you.”

Abbott was re-elected for a seventh term on May 19, having started on the board in July 2008. He has served as the School Board President since 2016.