Jamestown School Board Reviewing Policy That Would Prohibit Animals On School Grounds

The Jamestown School Board is reviewing a policy that would prohibit animals other than service dogs on school grounds.

The board tabled the policy that states in part, “No live domestic animals may be brought into school district buildings or permitted on school grounds, playgrounds or sports fields at any time throughout the calendar year, however, dog owners may walk their pets on a leash on sidewalks used for normal pedestrian traffic around, but not through, school district property.”

Jamestown Public Schools Animals On School Property Policy

Board member Patrick Slagle said while there are liability issues to allowing animals on school property, he wondered about the use of the Martin Road Sports Complex walking path, “Do we look to rewrite the policy? We don’t want that going on if there are activities up there but if it’s just during the middle of the school day where no one is using the back fields or on a weekend and the back field is empty, do we want to be in the habit of coming down on someone who is just walking that nice path with their dog?”

Board member Joe Pawelski, who also sat on the committee to review the policy, said the committee chose to “err on the safe side” when it came to whether to allow animals on school property.

School Board President Paul Abbott requested all board members review the policy and send comments to Pawelski. The policy then would have a first reading at the September 12 Board of Education meeting for further discussion before being finalized following a second reading at the September 26 Board of Education meeting.