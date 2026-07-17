Jamestown School Board Welcomes Ex-Officio Members Olivia Anderson, Alyvia Remington

The Jamestown School Board has welcomed two new ex-officio members.

Jamestown High School seniors Olivia Anderson and Alyvia Remington will serve as student members of the board of education during the 2026-27 school year.

The students’ appointment comes by virtue of their role as public relations officers for the JHS Kappa Alpha Tau chapter of the National Honor Society.

Anderson is a percussionist in the Jamestown High School Concert Band and serves as section leader for the Marching Band’s pit and drum line. The daughter of Eric and Marygrace Anderson, she also plays percussion in the pit orchestra for school musicals and serves in public relations roles for Student Government, Concert Band, and the National Honor Society.

Remington is an oboeist in the Concert Band and has performed in the musical pit orchestra for the past two years. The daughter of Michelle Remington and Jason Flasher, she is also a member of the varsity softball team and Key Club, serves as co-public relations officer for Student Government and the National Honor Society, and assists as a coach for the Jamestown High School junior varsity girls basketball team.