Jamestown Schools To Increase Police Presence Following Rumors of Threats

Jamestown Public Schools buildings will have a increased police presence today following rumors of threats to the school.

JPS officials sent an automated message to parents Tuesday night saying that they were aware of rumors circulating amongst Jamestown High School students of a threat. Jamestown Police and the FBI are investigating and don’t believe that the rumors are credible.

The district will have an increased police presence today “out of an abundance of caution” and that they will continue to communicate and monitor the situation along with Jamestown Police.

Several schools around Western New York, including Ashville BOCES and Medina have taken extra precautions in recent days due to posts on social media indicating possible threats.

Erie 2 Chautauqua Cattaraugus BOCES said in a statement that, “Through our collaborative investigation with law enforcement, we have learned that an identical threat via social media has been circulated throughout a number of BOCES across New York state.”

While the threats appear to be unfounded, all districts have taken extra precautions in cooperation with local law enforcement.

