Jamestown Seeking Community Input On Nearly $1.4 Million In Grant Funding

The Jamestown Department of Development is looking for community input on how to use nearly $1.4 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The City of Jamestown is designated as a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) entitlement community and receives annually grant funding to support housing and community development initiatives. To receive this funding, the City is required to submit a Consolidated Plan that outlines community needs and priorities for the use of grant funds.

The City has been awarded $1,113,722 in CDBG funds and $279,108 in HOME Investment Partnership Program funds for 2026. This is $25,694 less than the city received for 2025.

An online public meeting will be held on Microsoft Teams starting at noon, Tuesday, May 12. The link for that meeting will be posted on Jamestown Department of Development’s Facebook page that week.

A public hearing will then be held at 6:45 p.m., Monday, May 18 before the Jamestown City Council voting session.

A community survey is also available for residents to fill out online at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf1xu2H2HXqhzovSOE2dAZcyiAUyC7zQp7blTgpYo2LTHTJiw/viewform?pli=1 .

It also can be filled out in the Department of Development’s office on the fourth floor of City Hall.

Public comments may also be submitted via email, in person, or by mail to:

City of Jamestown – Department of Development

Municipal Building

Attention: Kasie Foulk

200 East Third Street

Jamestown, NY 14701

Phone: (716) 483-7541

Email: foulk@jamestownny.gov