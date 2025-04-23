Jamestown Tarp Skunks Announce 2025 Season Schedule

The Jamestown Tarp Skunks have released their schedule for the 2025 season.

The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League team will begin their season at home against the Batavia Muckdogs at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 29. Prior to the start of the game, the team will host a free tailgate festival featuring live music by the Porcelain Bus Drivers, a food truck, and a bounce house. The first 200 fans to the game will receive a T-shirt.

The Tarp Skunks, who saw attendance increase for the 4th straight season last year, are expecting to see even larger crowds this summer. One of the most popular nights for fans, $2 Night, will be back starting on June 3rd at 6:30PM and also occurring on June 23rd, July 7th and July 21st. All bleacher tickets, beer, and hot dogs will be just $2.

On Tuesday, June 11th, the Tarp Skunks will host School Kids Day presented by Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, with a special start time of 11:00 AM. The Tarp Skunks are scheduling this game to attract students from local schools to attend the game on a field trip. There is still have some limited room for schools.

Sunday, June 22nd at 4:00PM will be the first of five Community Buyout Nights. Greater Chautauqua Federal Credit Union, Jamestown Community College, Wegmans, Live CHQ, and Collaborative Children’s Solutions and Culture Care Senior Living will be sponsoring Community Buyout games on June 22nd, June 29th, July 11th, July 17th, and July 25th. Live CHQ Community Buyout Night on July 11th at 6:30PM will be recognized as a First Responder Night and Medical Healthcare Professionals Night, where the Tarp Skunks in conjunction with Live CHQ are looking to honor all first responders and health care workers in the area. All Community Buyout games are free to the public.

There will be two fireworks nights on Thursday, July 3rd at 6:30 pm and Friday, July 25th at 6:30 pm. July 3rd’s show is in celebration of the 4th of July weekend. July 25th’s show will be a Christmas in July Fireworks Night celebration, presented by Collaborative Children’s Solutions and Culture Care Senior Living where admission is free for all fans.

The Tarp Skunks will be continuing the Tarp Skunks Kids Club as well as their “Whiffy Fund” program that allows all kids to gain free admission to the park if they come wearing their youth baseball/softball jersey. Membership perks include a mid-season ice cream social with Whiffy, 10% off at the team store, free t-shirt, and a free ticket to all Friday night home games. The cost is $15 and can be purchased online starting May 3rd.

First pitch for all games on Monday through Saturday remains the same as last year at 6:30 PM, with the exception of School Kids Day, Sunday’s, and doubleheaders. All doubleheaders and Sunday home games will begin at 4:00 PM.

Other promotions taking place this season are the Kids Carnival Night with bounce houses on Friday June 13th, Tarp Skunks Kids Camp presented by Univera HealthCare and Builders Exchange of the Southern Tier on Saturday June 21st, Youth Baseball and Softball night presented by Logistics Plus on Friday June 27th, Bark at the Park, presented by Purina on July 13th, and the Strike Out Cancer Jersey Raffle Game on Saturday July 20th. More info can be found online or by calling the Tarp Skunks front office.

Single game tickets will go on sale on Monday May 12th.

With the addition of former New York-Penn League teams Niagara Falls, Batavia, and Auburn, the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League will feature 15 teams in 2025. The PGCBL will feature a new team based out of St. Catharines Ontario, the Niagara Ironbacks, who will play the Tarp Skunks eight times in 2025. The Tarp Skunks made the playoffs for the third time in four years in 2024. The full promotional schedule can be found at www.jamestowntarpskunks.com