Jamestown Tarp Skunks Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule

The Jamestown Tarp Skunks have released their promotional schedule for the 2026 season.

The Tarp Skunks, members of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, begin their season at home against the newest league member, the Olean Oilers, on Friday, May 29 at 6:30 p.m. Prior to the start of the game, the team will host a free tailgate festival featuring live music by the band “Porcelain Bus Drivers,” a food truck, and a bounce house. At the conclusion of the game, there will be a fireworks show to kick off the Tarp Skunks’ sixth season.

Attendance and ticket sales increased for the fifth straight season last year.

One of the most popular nights for fans, $2 Night, will return on June 2, July 7, and July 21. All bleacher tickets, beer, and hot dogs will be just $2. On July 7, all tickets are free in addition to the $2 night special, thanks to sponsorship by Cattaraugus Community Bank.

The Tarp Skunks will host School Kids Day at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 9. Schools from Jamestown Public Schools, Falconer, Dunkirk, Bemus Point, and Panama will be in attendance.

Five Community Buyout Nights are on the schedule for June 18, June 25, July 7, July 10, and July 12. The June 18 game is First Responder Night and Medical Healthcare Professionals Night, where the Tarp Skunks in conjunction with Live CHQ, will honor all first responders and health care workers in the area. All Community Buyout games are free to the public.

In addition to the Opening Night fireworks the two other fireworks nights will be Friday, July 3 at 7:00 pm and Saturday, July 25 at 6:30 pm.

The Tarp Skunks will continue the “Tarp Skunks Kids Club” as well as their “Whiffy Fund” program, which allows all kids wearing their youth baseball/softball jersey to gain free admission to the park. Perks of the membership include a mid-season ice cream social with Whiffy, 10% off at the team store, a free t-shirt, a Tarp Skunks draw string bag, and a free ticket to all Friday night home games. The cost is just $15 and can be purchased online until June 5.

First pitch for all games on Monday through Saturday remains the same as last year at 6:30 PM, with the exception of School Kids Day, July 3rd, Sunday’s, and doubleheaders. All doubleheaders and Sunday home games will begin at 4:00 PM while July 3rd will kick off at 7:00PM.

Other promotions taking place this season include Kids Carnival Night with bounce houses on Saturday June 13, Tarp Skunks Kids Camp on Saturday June 27, Youth Baseball and Softball night on Friday June 19, Bark at the Park on June 10, and the Strike Out Cancer Jersey Raffle Game on Friday July 19.

Single game tickets will go on sale on Monday, May 11, starting at $5 each. Season ticket packages are available now starting at $103. Group outings and picnics are also available for purchase at any time.

The full promotional schedule can be found at www.jamestowntarpskunks.com/ schedule