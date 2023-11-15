Jamestown Tarp Skunks Announce Ben Julian As New Head Coach

The Jamestown Tarp Skunks have announced that Ben Julian has been hired as the new Field Manager for the 2024 season.

Julian previously was the head coach for the Auburn Doubledays and had a 74-59 (.556) record over the last three seasons, including three consecutive playoff appearances.

He also has held coaching positions throughout the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League since 2016 as the Head Coach of the former Adirondack Trailblazers and assistant coach of the Utica Blue Sox. In addition to his work in the PGCBL, Julian has worked as the Assistant Coach at Mohawk Valley Community College, Assistant Coach at Utica College, and currently holds the head coaching position at St. Petersburg High School in Florida.

Former Tarp Skunks Field Manager, Jordan Basile, will transition into a recruiting and team advisory role after managing the Tarp Skunks to a 72-57 (.558) record over the last four seasons. Also joining the coaching staff as an assistant coach will be Zachary Crane, the current pitching coach at Hamilton College.

For more information about the Jamestown Tarp Skunks and their upcoming 2024 season, visit www.tarpskunks.com.