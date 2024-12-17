Jamestown Tarp Skunks Announce Frank Jagoda III As New Manager

The Jamestown Tarp Skunks have announced the hiring of Frank Jagoda III as the new Manager for the 2025 season.

Jagoda brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in amateur, collegiate, and professional baseball. For the last five years, Jagoda has spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays working in Pro Scouting and Player Development helping the Rays reach the playoffs in 2020-2023 with a World Series appearance in 2020. Jagoda also worked with USA Baseball from 2014-2020 as Director of the National Team and as a scout, coach, and advisor that included Gold Medals in Colombia and Panama as well as a Silver Medal in South Korea, Bronze medal in Japan, and an international trip to Taiwan.

The Dunkirk native began his coaching career at Jamestown Community College in 2009 as a pitching coach and recruiting coordinator. He then coached at Canisius University as Pitching Coach from 2011-2014, helping them win the MAAC tournament championship in 2013 and win the 2014 MAAC regular season championship. Jagoda also worked at Wingate University as a pitching coach and Patrick Henry Community College as Head Coach leading Patrick Henry to a 79-38 record over three seasons including a 2016 Region X Regular Season Championship and a 2016 Region X Coach of the Year Award. In addition to his time working in professional baseball with the Rays, Jagoda worked with the Minnesota Twins in Player Development from 2018-2019.

Jagoda said his goals for the season include competing for a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League championship while growing baseball in Chautauqua County.

