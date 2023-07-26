Jamestown Tarp Skunks to Play Doubleheader Today

Today’s Jamestown Tarp Skunks game against the Geneva Red Wings will now be a single admission double-header.

Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. with the first game being played at 4:30 p.m. and the second game at 7:00 p.m.

Both games will still be part of the $2 night promotion with bleacher tickets, hot dogs, pop, and beer all being sold for $2.

The second game will feature a “Strike-Out Cancer” theme and is sponsored by the The Rotary Club of Jamestown and The Greater Jamestown AM Rotary Club.

Tarp Skunks players will be wearing special pink jerseys that will be raffled off to people who either buy a raffle ticket at the Tarp Skunks merchandise store or enter the Strike Out Cancer Raffle through a Venmo payment. Visit https://form.jotform.com/231994429415161 for more information.

All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. For more information, contact the Jamestown Tarp Skunks’ office at (716) 705-5600

You can follow all the action of today’s double header right here on 107.9 WRFA or streaming online at wrfalp.com