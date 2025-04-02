Jamestown Woman Arrested For Allegedly Striking Security Officer In Jamestown School

A Jamestown woman has been arrested after allegedly striking a School Security Officer inside a Jamestown Public School.

Jamestown Police said officers were called to the unnamed school just before 8:30 Monday morning after they say 33-year old Alyssa Payne began threatening staff while students were nearby. A School Security Officer then began to escort Payne out of the building when police say she began to push and punch the officer. Once she was told that she was under arrest, Police say Payne tried to get away from officers. She was taken into custody and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, 2nd Degree Harassment, Resisting Arrest, and 3rd Degree Criminal Trespass.

Payne was arraigned and released. She will appear in court at a later date.