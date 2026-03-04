Jamestown Woman Arrested In Attempted Kidnapping

A Jamestown woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a child.

Ellicott Police say this past Saturday, February 28, 33-year old Angelea Luszcak allegedly approached an 8-year old girl, grabbed her coat, and was attempting to drag her down an alley away from her home when another child witnessed what was happening and went to another house to get help.

The 8-year old was able to get away from Luszcak with a parent coming out to help. Lusczak ran away from the scene but was found shortly after and taken into custody.

She is charged with 2nd Degree Attempted Kidnapping and was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail pending arraignment. Luszcak will appear in Ellicott Town Court at a later date.