Jamestown Woman Arrested in Stabbing

A Jamestown woman has been arrested for stabbing a man at the Westchester Apartments Wednesday morning.

Jamestown Police say officers responded to the apartments just before 11:00 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

An investigation determined that 43-year old Vanessa Braun allegedly had a dispute with a man and then stabbed him twice in the neck with a knife. The man suffered serious injuries.

Braun was taken into custody and transported to the Jamestown City Jail.

Police say they later learned that Braun had threatened to kill two separate victims. She was charged 1st Degree Assault, 3rd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and 2nd Degree Aggravated Harassment.

Braun is in the City Jail pending arraignment.