A Jamestown woman died following a car crash in Silver Creek on Friday morning.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a report of a serious accident on Dennison Road at 6:47 a.m. Friday.

An investigation found that a car driven by 54-year old Rachel Lucas had left the road and struck a tree. Lucas was transported to ECMC by Mercy Flight where she later passed away from her injuries.