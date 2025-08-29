Jamestown Woman Pleads Guilty To Drug Conspiracy In Federal Court

A Jamestown woman has pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy in U.S. District Court.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that 53-year old Anabell Santiago pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 40 grams or more of fentanyl and cocaine, maintaining a drug involved premises, and being a user of a controlled substance in possession of firearms. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, and a maximum penalty of 40 years.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Violanti, who is handling the case, stated that in November 2023, a search warrant was executed at a Van Buren Street residence, during which law enforcement seized cash, a quantity of fentanyl, pills, and drug paraphernalia. As law enforcement was securing the apartment, Anabell Santiago’s husband and co-defendant Santos Santiago attempted to destroy his fentanyl causing a large amount of fentanyl to go airborne. Two officers inhaled the cloud with one experiencing physical effects requiring medical attention.

In March 2024, investigators made a controlled purchase of fentanyl from Anabell Santiago. In April 2024, investigators executed a search warrant at the Santiago’s Whitley Avenue residence, seizing fentanyl, crack cocaine, oxycodone, two loaded pistols, ammunition, $30,369.00 in cash, and drug paraphernalia. The defendant admits the seized U.S. currency converts to at least 300 grams of fentanyl. Anabell Santiago admits that at the time of her possession of the firearms, she was an unlawful and habitual user of fentanyl. On January 15, 2025, Anabell Santiago pleaded guilty in Chautauqua County Court to possession of more than four ounces of fentanyl.

Santos Santiago was convicted and sentenced to serve 132 months in prison.

Anabell Santiago will be sentenced December 23, 2025.