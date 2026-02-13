Jamestown Woman Pleads Guilty To Drug Possession

A Jamestown woman has pleaded guilty to drug possession charges in U.S. District Court.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that 25-year old Sabrina Flores a/k/a Notorious Marie pleaded to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 400 grams or more of fentanyl and being a user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

Attorneys with the case stated that Flores was an associate of Zaid Mendoza, a Jamestown-based drug trafficker, distributing heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine on Mendoza’s behalf. She utilized Facebook to conduct her drug trafficking activities. On December 7, 2022, investigators executed a search warrant at Mendoza’s West main Street residence, seizing $1,800 in cash, 34 grams of fentanyl, 14 grams of methamphetamine, a gram of a combination of fentanyl, cocaine, para-fluorofentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, 4-anilino-N-phenethyl-4-piperidine (ANPP), and methamphetamine, a semi-automatic pistol, and a large capacity magazine. Flores admits that at the time of her possession of the firearm, she was an unlawful and habitual user of fentanyl.

Charges remain pending against Zaid Mendoza.

Flores will be sentenced August 11, 2026.