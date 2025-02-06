Jamestown Woman Sentenced To 12 Years For Sex Trafficking

A Jamestown woman has been sentenced in Federal Court for her role in sex trafficking.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced that 27-year old Jasmin Osteen, who was convicted of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor, was sentenced to serve 144 months in prison by U.S. District Judge John Sinatra, Jr.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Penrose, who handled the case, stated that between August and October 2020, Osteen conspired with others to coerce two 17-year-old minors to engage in commercial sex acts. Osteen transported the minor victims to a hotel in Buffalo, where they were supplied with alcohol and drugs. She then contacted various clients, who each engaged in commercial sex acts with minor victims. Osteen utilized Facebook to arrange for the commercial sex acts, and then received a majority of the proceeds.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Erin Keegan, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jamestown Police Department.