Jamestown YWCA Cuts Ribbon On New Transitional Housing Facility

The Jamestown YWCA has cut the ribbon on its new transitional housing facility in Jamestown.

YWCA officials were joined by members from First Lutheran Church, who donated the use of the former rectory on Chandler Street to the YWCA.

YWCA Executive Director Amanda Gesing said the First House will provide transitional housing for up to two years for single women and women with children who are homeless or at risk of being homeless. She said there also will be rental assistance available if the Y’s facilities are full.

Gesing said First House has space for four women and their children with flexibility for five women without children. This brings the total number of women the YWCA can serve between the downtown facility and Chandler Street house to eleven women with children.

The project was funded through a U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant, M&T Bank Foundation donation, as well as assistance from First Lutheran Church.

Gesing said the YWCA is still accepting donations of personal hygiene items at the Fourth Street location as those items are not covered by SNAP. She said those who wish to donate are asked to call (716) 488-2237.