Jamestown’s Annual Action Plan Workshops Have Beguns

The City of Jamestown’s Annual Action Plan public workshops have begun.

The Jamestown Department of Development is using the workshops to gather community input for the Action Plan, which is the plan for how the city will use Community Development Block Grant and Home program funds it receives. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires the development of the action plan for CDBG and HOME funds.

The funding is used for Community Planning and Development activities, ranging from the development of affordable housing to expanding economic opportunities for people with low and moderate incomes.

The city said in a press release that two significant projects are proposed for the upcoming year: the Demo Rebuild Program and the Tenant-Based Renters Assistance Program (TBRA).

The workshops will be held as follows:

Saturday, April 20: Jackson Taylor Park – 10:00 a.m.

Tuesday, April 23: Lincoln Elementary School – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 27: Fletcher Elementary School – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 2: Bush Elementary School – 6:00 p.m.

Locations may change due to inclement weather.

An additional forum will be held as part of the Housing Committee’s meeting at 6:00 p.m., Monday, May 6 on the fourth floor of City Hall.

A public hearing will be held at 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 20 in City Hall.

The final draft plan will be available beginning Friday, May 24, 2024

All comments regarding the Annual Action Plan will be accepted until June 24, 2024 by 4:00 pm, in writing to the Department of Development, Municipal Building, Fourth Floor, Jamestown, NY 14701.

Any person with a disability requiring reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the meetings should call (716) 483-7612 with their request prior to the scheduled meeting(s).

For further information on the Annual Action Plan, the city’s Consolidated Plan, and to participate in the Public Survey, contact the Department of Development at (716) 483-7541, email dod@jamestownny.gov. or visit the Department of Development website page at https://www.jamestownny.gov/department-of-development/.