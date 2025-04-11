Jamestown’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt Set for Saturday, April 12

The City of Jamestown’s annual Easter Egg Hunt is set to take place this Saturday.

The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Allen Park Soccer Fields.

It will include egg hunts for different age divisions and also include a Sensory Friendly Area that’s open to all ages. This peaceful zone will feature a quiet space, eggs filled with candy and prizes; as well as assistance as needed. Cory and Kristi Senske donated the funds for the space in memory of their son, Anthony.

For more information, contact the Parks Department at 716-483-7554.