Jamestown’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt Set for Saturday, April 12

By

The City of Jamestown’s annual Easter Egg Hunt is set to take place this Saturday.

The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Allen Park Soccer Fields.

It will include egg hunts for different age divisions and also include a Sensory Friendly Area that’s open to all ages. This peaceful zone will feature a quiet space, eggs filled with candy and prizes; as well as assistance as needed. Cory and Kristi Senske donated the funds for the space in memory of their son, Anthony.

For more information, contact the Parks Department at 716-483-7554.

