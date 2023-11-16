Jamestown’s Christmas Tree Arrives on Tracy Plaza Today

The City of Jamestown’s Christmas Tree will be delivered to Tracy Plaza this morning.

Jamestown Parks, Recreation, and Conservation Department announced that this year’s tree will be a 40 foot tall Norway Spruce that is being donated by the family of Jeff & Connie Muntz. The tree will be harvested from their backyard on Dunn Avenue across the street from the Jamestown Community College Campus.

Once the tree is removed by City Parks and Jamestown Board of Public Utilities crews, it will be loaded onto a trailer that is being donated and driven by Lake Shore Paving and transported to City Hall for display on Tracy Plaza.

Once the tree arrives downtown, a crane supplied by the BPU will raise and hold the tree in place while it is secured in preparation for decorating with over 3,000 energy saving LED lights by Parks staff members.

The Parks Department said the tree is tentatively scheduled to be harvested at 9:00 a.m. and then arrive at City Hall by 10:00 a.m.

The ceremonial lighting of the Christmas Tree will take place during the Holiday Parade on Saturday, December 2.