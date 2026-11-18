The City of Jamestown has welcomed the holiday season with the arrival of its annual Christmas tree on Tracy Plaza.

This year’s tree is a 40-foot-tall Concolor fir that was harvested from behind the Sheldon Center on the Jamestown Community College campus.

It was transported to City Hall Tuesday through a coordinated effort involving the City’s Parks, Recreation and Conservation Department, the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities (BPU), and Lake Shore Paving.

Parks Department personnel will be decorating the Concolor fir with more than 3,000 energy-efficient LED lights.

The tree will officially be illuminated during the City’s Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 5, 2026.