The City of Jamestown’s Christmas Tree will be delivered to Tracy Plaza this morning.

The tree is tentatively scheduled to be harvested at Jamestown Community College beginning at 9:00 a.m., with its arrival at City Hall anticipated at approximately 10:00 a.m.

The planned transportation route will begin at JCC, proceeding south toward East Second Street, continuing west to East Fourth Street, then to Prendergast Avenue and south onto East Third Street before arriving at City Hall.

Motorists traveling along the route may experience temporary traffic delays as crews transport the tree through the City.