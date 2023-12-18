Jamestown’s E-Scooter Program Had 4,600 Rides In First 58 Days

Jamestown City Council received an update at its work session on the new Bird Ride E-Scooter program in the city.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist said there were 50 e-scooters and 2 e-bikes available to rent during the 58 days the pilot program ran in the City of Jamestown.

Executive Assistant Zach Altschuler said the scooters and bikes were put into storage at the beginning of November and he estimates they’ll be back available for rental in May 2024, “The total number of rides is about 80 rides per day, 4,600 overall. We did see a decline near the end when the weather got colder. It does make sense. This is more intended to be more of a spring, summer, early fall program. So, we obviously got some pretty nice weather there at the beginning so the ridership was pretty solid.”

Altschuler said there were 771 unique users who traveled over 6,000 miles with an average ride being 1.4 miles. He said the average trip duration was just under 13 minutes.

Altschuler said the city received just under $1,000 in revenue from the program. Under the contract approved in March 2023, the city receives $0.20 per ride.

He said a high number of the riders came from Jamestown Community College.

Sundquist said there were only a handful of scooters that were intentionally damaged with Police Chief Tim Jackson saying there was just one accident where a person riding a scooter ran into a car.

According to the contract, the agreement with Bird Rides will automatically renew for another year this Spring unless the city provides written notice that it doesn’t intend to renew at least 90 days prior to the end of the current contract.