Jamestown’s Easter Egg Hunt Set For Sat., March 30

The 76th Annual Easter Egg Hunt is set to take place on Saturday, March 30 in the City of Jamestown.

The City of Jamestown Parks, Recreation & Conservation Department announced that the hunt will start at 11:00 a.m. at Allen Park’s upper playground area.

The free event is open to children 12 years of age and under.

It will feature eggs for children to find along with special prize eggs. The Easter Bunny also will be at the event to greet children.

No registration is required.

For more information, contact 716-483-7523 or email parks@jamestownny.gov.