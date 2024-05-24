Jamestown’s Memorial Day Parade Set for Monday, May 27

Jamestown’s Memorial Day Parade is scheduled for Monday, May 27.

The parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Baker Park, traveling down Fourth Street, taking a left on Prendergast Avenue, a right on East Sixth Street, and then continuing up Lakeview Avenue, before finishing at Buffalo Street.

A ceremony will be held by Soldier’s Circle in Lakeview Cemetery at the conclusion of the parade.

The parade and service is an event to honor fallen military heroes, current enlisted men and women, as well as veterans.