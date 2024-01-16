WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Jamestown’s Rental Rehab Grant Program Has Reopened

Jamestown’s Rental Rehab Grant Program Has Reopened

By Leave a Comment

The City of Jamestown’s Rental Rehabilitation Grant program has reopened.

Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said applications will be accepted starting today, January 16.

The grant allows landlords to apply for $30,000 a unit for up to three units, for a maximum of $90,000. There is a 10% match requirement.

The funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development can be used for repairs or upgrades to an apartment unit.

Surdyk said HUD requires a 15-year anti-speculation agreement for those receiving grant funds

Applications will be accepted until Monday, February 5, 2024.

For more information and to fill out an application, visit https://www.jamestownny.gov/departments/department-of-development/

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.