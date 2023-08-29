Jason Sample Departing WRFA as General Manager

Reg Lenna Center for The Arts is announcing the departure of Jason Sample as Station Manager of its noncommercial, community radio station WRFA-LP in the middle of September.

Sample recently informed the organization he will be stepping away from the position of GM after being presented with another opportunity to further his career in communications and public relations.

“This was a very difficult decision for me to make, considering the current situation the radio station finds itself in and I know the timing isn’t the greatest,” Sample explained. “But I’ve been presented with a new and exciting opportunity I couldn’t pass up. As a result I regretfully have submitted my resignation to the organization.”

WRFA recently announced that by the end of September, it would no longer be a Corporation for Public Broadcasting-funded station. Since then it has been working on a 3-year strategic plan to ensure it continues to be an asset for the local Jamestown community and greater Chautauqua County region. Sample said he plans to remain at the station until the plan is completed.

“We’ve been working hard on developing a roadmap for the station to follow for 2024 and beyond. Even though I’ll be departing as station manager, I want to make sure the station is moving forward and in the right direction for the months and years to come,” Sample said, adding that he also wants to stay with the station until its current end-of-summer pledge drive has wrapped up.

Sample first joined WRFA as a volunteer in 2008. In 2011, he was hired as the station’s Public Affairs Director and assumed the role of General Manager in March 2021 when Dennis Drew, the former GM and station founder, retired. While departing from day-to-day activities for WRFA, Sample said he plans to continue in an advisory capacity while the station transitions to new leadership.

Sample’s final day as General Manager will be Thursday, September 14. Reg Lenna Center for The Arts, remaining WRFA staff and stakeholders will be working to identify a new structure for the radio station and any changes in staffing will be announced in the coming weeks. Reg Lenna Center for The Arts Executive Director Hillary Meyer remarked, “Our staff and board of directors appreciate what Jason brought to WRFA throughout his tenure and wish him the best in his endeavors.” WRFA Public Affairs Director, Julia Ciesla-Hanley, has been named interim station General Manager.

WRFA-LP first went on the air as a program of the Arts Council for Chautauqua County in September 2004 and is now licensed by the FCC to the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts. It will celebrate its 19th year on the air on Sept.13, 2023.