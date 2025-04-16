JCC Announces Creation Of Dr. Dan Courtine Engineering and Workforce Development Endowment

Jamestown Community College has announced the Dr. Dan Courtine Engineering and Workforce Development Endowment in memory of the former Engineering professor at the college.

Known as a favorite mentor among students for his relatable and unassuming personality, Dr. Dan Courtine served as an Engineering professor at JCC for 30 years. He died in May 2024 at the age of 82.

JCC Foundation Executive Director Carissa Bentley said after his death, several former students inquired about setting up a scholarship in Courtine’s name, “We do have an anonymous donor who has donated $40,000 to establish that scholarship. And, then another $40,000 in matching gifts so any future amount donated will be matched up to $40,000 more.”

Bentley said once the endowment is fully funded it will be able to be used to help students with the cost of books, transportation, and other expenses, “A lot of the classes that are non-degree earning are not eligible for financial aid. So, this endowment can be used for those kind of things or marketing.. helping us get the word out, or equipment too. So, it’s very broad what the requirements are of the endowment. It’s not just a scholarship.”

Mechanical Technology Instructor Tim Griffin said the endowment will help open students eyes to the opportunities available, “You know, showing them to pathway that they can get to by starting right here and having the funds to support them along the way is critical to so many students who wouldn’t be able to get that start otherwise. JCC offers a cost effective place to study and to have some financial support to go with that makes it very powerful stepping stone to get into the workforce.”

Those interested in making a donation to the Dr. Dan Courtine Engineering and Workforce Development Endowment can visit https://secure.qgiv.com/for/courtineendowment/