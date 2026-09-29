JCC Awarded $100,000 Grant To Support Student Mental Health And Wellness

Jamestown Community College’s Success Centers have been awarded a $100,000 grant to support student mental health and wellness.

This is the third consecutive year for the funding through the State University of New York.

It supports efforts to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health, increase access to mental health services, and provide programs and events that promote the overall well-being of JCC students.

During the past year, JCC used grant funding to expand access to free mental health services through BetterMynd, a teletherapy platform available at no cost to all JCC students, including those attending the Jamestown or Cattaraugus County campuses and those enrolled fully online.

BetterMynd connects students with licensed mental health providers in all 50 states. Students can search for providers based on preferences such as gender, religion, language, and area of specialization.

Grant funding also supported a variety of mental health and wellness activities throughout the year, including visits from motivational speaker Danielle Green at both campuses, goat yoga, wellness kit-making events, and residence life programming developed in partnership with JCC resident assistants.

With the grant renewed for another year, the Success Centers plan to build on those efforts. A portion of the new grant funding will be used to extend JCC’s BetterMynd contract for an additional three years.

The remaining funding will support additional mental health and wellness programming throughout the academic year.