JCC Cuts Ribbon On New Occupational Therapy Clinic For Families

Officials have cut the ribbon on Jamestown Community College‘s new occupational therapy clinic for families.

The clinic was funded through a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

JCC Occupational Therapy Assistant Program Director Sarah Tranum said the clinic is run by JCC students, giving them hands-on experience, “We have this OT (Occupational Therapy) mind that can be really remarkable. It can be used in so many areas beyond OT. So, we are preparing the workforce, whether it’s in OT, or another healthcare area, education, or mental health, it doesn’t matter. Our graduates, we want them to be the best and this space gives them the opportunity to practice those skills.”

Tranum said the OTA program provides pro-bono sensory, emotional, and behavioral regulation therapies for young children, “Play is the primary occupation for kids. But, unfortunately these days, we’re not seeing kids actually having the exposure and experience of play. And, so, we’re having to teach it. We’re having to encourage it. So, everything around here, we let kids go to the space that is of interest to them and then guide them in that space. And then we’re working with families to help them understand, ‘Well, this is what your child likes and what they need, and this is how you can help manage the behaviors at home.'”

Tranum said the clinic opened in Fall 2023 and already has had 27 students with 12 children and 10 families served.

The clinic itself is comprised of a sensory gym with a pit that kids can drop into with a zip line, monkey bars, trampolines, a tunnel system, and space for imaginary play. A “calming corner” includes an oversized bean-bag chair with a color-changing lamp and noise-canceling magnetic walls that can be repositioned to suit the needs of each child using the space.

For more information on the OTA program at JCC, visit sunyjcc.edu/OTA.