JCC Enrollment Up From Spring 2025

Enrollment at Jamestown Community College is up from a year ago.

JCC officials said the total headcount rose in spring 2026 by 5.6 percent over spring 2025. 1,912 students are enrolled for the spring semester, 60 percent of which are enrolled full-time and 40 percent part-time.

JCC President Dr. Daniel DeMarte said, “The continued enrollment increases since the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates the confidence students and families have in JCC and the value of a community college education. We are seeing steady interest from both recent high school graduates and adult learners who are looking to advance their careers or begin a new path.”

The spring increase reflects broader enrollment momentum for the college in recent years. State University of New York data show JCC ranked second among SUNY community colleges for overall enrollment growth between fall 2020 and fall 2025, illustrating the college’s sustained rebound following the pandemic.

Participation in the SUNY Reconnect program also remains strong. In fall 2025, JCC ranked ninth statewide with 207 adult learners enrolled through the tuition-free initiative for eligible students aged 25 to 55.

College leaders attribute the ongoing enrollment increases to expanded academic offerings, broader outreach, and efforts to make college more flexible and accessible. Over the past year, JCC has strengthened partnerships with area high schools, employers, community organizations, and transfer institutions, while expanding flexible scheduling and online learning options.

Programs experiencing notable growth include Nursing, Health Information Technology, and Manufacturing, with Cybersecurity showing the largest enrollment increase.

JCC serves 6,000 to 6,500 students annually. Traditional academic program enrollment represents roughly one-third of total annual enrollment, with the rest coming from Workforce Development training, College Connections courses for regional high school students, and microcredentials.