JCC Expanding Child Care Program

Jamestown Community College will be expanding the number of children and infants it accepts for its child care program.

The move is part of the expansion of child care services at 11 SUNY community colleges.

Governor Kathy Hochul said, “We are investing in the futures of our adult learners and student parents to ensure they can pursue and achieve their dreams. Through the expansion of child care across SUNY’s community college campuses, the SUNY Reconnect program and dedicated support initiatives, we are reinforcing our commitment to meeting the needs of adult learners and offering them a path to upward mobility.”

As part of a $10.8 million investment, SUNY announced in 2024 the opening of a child care center at Jamestown Community College, which offered nearly 50 spots during the school year and 100 throughout the summer months for students’ children.