JCC Fine Arts Faculty Exhibit Opens Oct. 30

Jamestown Community College Fine Arts Faculty Exhibition will hold an opening reception this Friday.

The free reception from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 30 will take place in the Weeks Gallery and will feature complimentary hors d’oeuvres and light refreshments, as well as an opportunity to meet the artists. A student costume contest will also be held at 6:30 p.m. in the gallery.

The exhibition showcases work by JCC Fine Arts faculty and staff, including prints by Tom Makovitch, digital media by Emily Drew, ceramics by Brenna Turner, paintings and drawings by Nathan Jeffery, graphic design by Alison Bachorik, photography by Mark Kirsch, and sculpture by Madison LaVallee.

The exhibition will be on view through December 11.

The Weeks Gallery is located on the second floor of the Sheldon Center on the Jamestown Campus. It’s open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Fridays.

For more information, visit sunyjcc.edu/galleries.