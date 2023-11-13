JCC Foundations Honors Donna Beal With 2023 John D. Hamilton Award

The Jamestown Community College Foundation has honored Donna Beal as its 2023 John D. Hamilton Award recipient.

The Hamilton Award was established in 1995 to recognize individuals whose contributions exemplify those of Hamilton, a past president and trustee emeritus of JCC.

Beal, who retired from Jamestown Public Schools as director of personnel and labor relations, currently serves as a mediator and fact finder for the New York State Public Relations Board. She is a graduate of JCC and Empire State College.

A member of the JCC Board of Trustees, she was first appointed to the board in 1993. She also serves on the New York State Community College Trustees educational committee.

Beal volunteers for several community organizations. She is past president of the St. Susan Center and is an elder of the First Presbyterian Church in Jamestown.

Beal is also an active volunteer at UPMC Chautauqua and was co-chair of the volunteer fundraising campaign for the hospital’s emergency room.

She is past president of the New York State Personnel Administrators and the National Association of Education Administrators and has been an instructor and presenter at several human relations and negotiation courses.