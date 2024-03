Jamestown Community College will hold a career fair from noon to 2 p.m. on March 19.

The fair will be held in the Student Union on the Jamestown Campus and is free and open to the public.

Career Services Navigator Julie Page said the fair will have a festival theme.

More than 30 employers will be on hand to share information about full and part-time employment opportunities, as well as internships.

For more information, visit sunyjcc.edu/events or contact Page at 716-338-1061.