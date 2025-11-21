JCC Holding ‘Inside Track To Engineering And Trades’ Program

Jamestown Community College is inviting prospective students, families, and community members to explore hands-on careers in engineering and the skilled trades during the first installment of its Spotlight Series, “Inside Track to Engineering & Trades.”

The event will take place at 6:00 p.m. Monday, Novmeber 24, on the Jamestown Campus.

Guests will have the opportunity to tour JCC’s Manufacturing Technology Institute, meet faculty and current students, and experience state-of-the-art equipment used in the college’s engineering, welding, machining, and design programs.

Throughout the evening, attendees can participate in information sessions and breakout discussions, including an alumni panel featuring JCC graduates who have launched successful careers in engineering and the skilled trades.

Breakout sessions feature career pathways in engineering with faculty members Tim Piazza and Sean Nowling and in skilled trades with faculty members Brent Harkness and Xavier Smith.

Case will provide a presentation on the State University of New York’s Reconnect Scholarship for adults ages 25 to 55.

Registration and more information are available at sunyjcc.edu/SpotlightSeries.