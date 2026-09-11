JCC Holding Ribbon Cutting Monday For YMCA’s Move To The Campus, Launch Of JAY Wellness Center

Jamestown Community College is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate the Jamestown Area YMCA’s move to its campus and the launch of the JAY Wellness Center partnership.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony that will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 14, in the Physical Education Complex on the Jamestown Campus.

The moving of the YMCA’s membership-based wellness operations from East Fourth Street in downtown Jamestown to the JCC campus is the first phase of a $48 million project to bring together community wellness, athletics, and youth development in a unified hub. This first phase also included renovations to the existing JCC Physical Education Complex.

The new JCC YMCA Branch began welcoming new and existing members on August 17 and will officially celebrate its opening September 14. This initial integration allows area residents to continue to have access to cardio, strength-training, aquatic and indoor track facilities as JCC and the YMCA move forward with the next phases of development.

Future phases of the project include additional renovations to the JCC Physical Education Building, construction of a 52,000-square-foot health and wellness center, renovations to existing campus space to create an early learning childcare center, and turf upgrades to JCC’s existing athletic fields.

Visit sunyjcc.edu/JAY for more information about the facility and membership opportunities.