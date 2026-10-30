JCC Holding Virtual Session On How Adults Can Receive An Associate’s Degree For Free

Jamestown Community College will host a virtual information session on November 3 for adults to learn how they can receive an associate degree tuition free.

The program for adults ages 25 to 55, is scheduled for 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. It will cover eligibility requirements, eligible high-demand degree programs, and the personalized support available to students at JCC. Participants also will learn about online programs, course offerings, and student services.

Starting in January, the SUNY Reconnect program will expand to New Yorkers 25 to 55 who have already completed a college degree in a different area. The new initiative will allow individuals with existing credentials to pivot careers and gain valuable qualifications in high-growth sectors without accumulating debt for tuition, fees, books, and supplies.

At JCC, eligible programs are available in health care, computer technology, education, and advanced manufacturing.

Registration for the virtual information session is available online at sunyjcc.edu/Reconnect.

For more information about SUNY Reconnect at JCC, contact Admissions at Admissions@sunyjcc.edu or 716-338-1001.