JCC Hosting Career Fair March 5

Jamestown Community College is hosting a career fair on Wednesday, March 5.

The free event will take place from noon until 2:00 p.m. in the Student Union on the Jamestown Campus.

More than 20 employers are expected to attend the event, which is open to the public.

In addition to learning about local employers and seeking employment or internships, attendees can also play fun games, enter raffles, and win prizes.

While no reservations are required, students are encouraged to register for the event with their Handshake account.

Learn more about this and other events at JCC at sunyjcc.edu/events.

For additional information, contact JCC Career Services Navigator Julie Page at 716-338-1061.