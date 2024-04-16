JCC Hosting Global Learning Showcase Today

Jamestown Community College is hosting a Global Learning Showcase today on the Jamestown campus.

The free event is open to the public and starts at 11:00 a.m. in the Student Union of the Hamilton Collegiate Center. A flag dedication with speakers will take place at noon.

The showcase includes a panel discussion, Q&A session, and opportunities to interact with students and faculty engaged in study abroad and global learning experiences at JCC. Attendees will also learn about the symbolism of flags and have the chance to make their own.

As part of the event, JCC students traveling to Guatemala next summer will sell handmade bracelets to raise money for the Pulsera Project, a non-profit that funds educational, social, environmental, and youth programs in Central America.

An international lunch menu will be available for cash purchase in the cafe located next to the Student Union.