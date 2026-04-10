JCC Hosting Jazz Fest Tonight

Jamestown Community College will host Jazz Fest 2026 tonight.

The concert will take place at 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 10 in the Scharmann Theatre on the Jamestown Campus. The event will feature a performance by acclaimed regional ensemble Jazz Crossing along with the Chautauqua County Student All-Stars.

The concert is free and open to the public and will also be streamed live on Zoom.

Jazz Crossing brings together seven of Western New York’s most accomplished and recognized jazz musicians. The ensemble includes John Cross on saxophones, flute, and clarinet; Jay Hagen on trumpet; Doug Shutte on trombone; Tyler Nelson on vibraphone; Jim Madden on piano; Marc Cousins on bass; and Craig Ridgway on drums.

The group plays an eclectic mix of jazz standards, grooves, and blues.

Also featured will be the Chautauqua County Student All-Stars, an ensemble made up of talented high school and college musicians from across the region. The group will perform selections by Kenny Dorham, Doug Beach, and other jazz composers.

For more information about upcoming JCC events and event Zoom links, visit sunyjcc.edu/Events.