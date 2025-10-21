JCC Hosting Trunk Or Treat Oct. 24

Jamestown Community College will host a Trunk or Treat event for children and families at its Jamestown campus this Friday.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 24, in the Science Center parking lot off James Street.

Activities will include a Halloween movie projected on a big screen, a coloring contest, a photo booth, and more.

Come as you are or come dressed up in your favorite Halloween costume. The events are open to the public, and registration is not required.