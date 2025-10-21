JCC Hosting Trunk Or Treat Oct. 24

Jamestown Community College will host a Trunk or Treat event for children and families at its Jamestown campus this Friday.
The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 24, in the Science Center parking lot off James Street.
Activities will include a Halloween movie projected on a big screen, a coloring contest, a photo booth, and more.
Come as you are or come dressed up in your favorite Halloween costume. The events are open to the public, and registration is not required.
Comments
ambitiouse65d6f36da says
We are so excited!!!