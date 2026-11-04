JCC Hosting Veterans Day 5K Run/Walk Nov. 7

Jamestown Community College’s Military and Veterans Club United will host its fourth annual Veterans Day 5K Run/Walk this Saturday.

The event on the Jamestown campus will begin with registration at 10:00 a.m., followed by the 5K at 11:00 a.m. The race will start from the Physical Education Complex parking lot.

The event is open to runners and walkers of all abilities. Registration is $15, plus a $1.90 processing fee, and participants can register online at sunyjcc.edu/events by navigating to the Veterans 5K event or in person the day of the event.

Participants will have a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card door prize.

Proceeds from the event will support JCC’s veteran and military-aligned students. Funds will help send members of the Military and Veterans Club United to the 2027 Student Veterans of America National Conference and support JCC’s Veterans Scholarship in Memory of Traci Maybach.

The event is sponsored by JCC, Chautauqua Striders, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.