JCC Hosting Virtual Seminar For SUNY Reconnect Initiative

Jamestown Community College will host a virtual information session to help adult learners explore opportunities to attend college tuition free.

The seminar will take place online from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2.

The State University of New York Reconnect initiative is designed for adults ages 25 to 55. The session will provide an overview of the program, including eligibility requirements, high-demand career pathways, and the personalized support available at JCC. Attendees will also learn about flexible learning options, including online courses, and the guidance offered by faculty and staff throughout the enrollment process.

Through SUNY Reconnect, eligible New York state residents can pursue associate degree programs at JCC in fields such as health care, computer technology, education, and advanced manufacturing. The program covers the cost of tuition, fees, books, and supplies for qualifying students.

To be eligible for SUNY Reconnect, participants must be New York state residents between the ages of 25 and 55 at the time of enrollment, must not already hold a college degree, and must enroll in an approved associate degree program at JCC. Individuals may still qualify if they have previously earned college credits or certificates.

Visit sunyjcc.edu/Reconnect for more details and to register for the information session.

For additional information, contact JCC Admissions at Admissions@sunyjcc.edu or 716.338.1001