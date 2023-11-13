JCC International Students Holding ‘Go Global!’ Fair Wednesday

International students at Jamestown Community College will showcase the cultures, languages, and food from their home countries during the annual “Go Global!” International Fair This Wednesday.

The event begins at 9:00 a.m. November 15 in the Scharmann Theatre on the Jamestown Campus.

Sukanya Burman Dance begins the day with a performance of “The Bayadere — The Past, Present, and Future.” The company uses a mixture of classical Indian and modern dance to explore the story of three generations of women living in pre-colonial, colonial, and post-colonial times.

The celebration continues at 10:20 a.m. with an international student panel discussion on cultural expression, followed by rotating breakout sessions through noon in the Weeks Reception Hall in the Sheldon Center.

Lunch options in the Jayhawk Café that day include coconut curry, peanut stew, kimchi, and tres leches.

From noon to 1:30 p.m., international students from Nigeria, New Zealand, South Africa, Turkmenistan, India, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Spain, Italy, and Japan will be in the Student Union with presentations to share with attendees.