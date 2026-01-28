JCC Names Ron Shidemantle Vice President Of Student Experience

Ron Shidemantle has been named vice president of Student Experience at Jamestown Community College.

He began his new role in early January.

In his new position, Shidemantle oversees JCC’s recruitment and retention efforts, leading the college’s offices of Admissions, Marketing and Communications, Academic Advising, Success Center, Health Center, Career Services, Residence and Campus Life, and Athletics.

A seasoned higher education administrator, Shidemantle comes to JCC from Bluefield State University in West Virginia, where he spent the past five years as vice president of student affairs and dean of students. During Shidemantle’s time at Bluefield State, the university reached record high enrollment increases.

JCC president Daniel DeMarte said that Shidemantle’s background, “…spans residence life, enrollment management, student conduct and Title IX compliance, student programming, and so much more — across institutions large and small, public and private.”

Shidemantle is in the midst of his 30th year working in higher education administration. Since 2009, Shidemantle has held director-level roles at both public and private institutions of higher learning, including Duquesne University, Virginia Tech, and Western Carolina University.

Before moving to Bluefield State, Shidemantle was dean of students at Northern Oklahoma College, SUNY Jefferson Community College, and Louisburg College.

A native of Butler County, Pennsylvania, north of Pittsburgh, Shidemantle earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Slippery Rock University.

He said the move to JCC also brings him closer to family. “This position allows me to be closer to home and spend more time helping care for my aging parents,” Shidemantle said.